Zoo giraffe euthanized due to complications with limb

Gladys Porter Zoo officials announced Wednesday that they had to euthanize one of the zoo’s animals because it was suffering from complications with one of its limbs.

Lalo, a 12-year-old giraffe, was “humanely euthanized” on Tuesday due to complications stemming from a leg injured the animal sustained in its youth, official said in a media release. “The injury had begun to significantly impact his life.”

According to zoo officials, when the giraffe was 11 months old, it suffered a fracture of a bone in its hind leg. Although the zoo’s veterinary team was able to repair the giraffe’s fracture, they encountered a major problem.

It appeared that the fracture may have occurred along one of the growth plates in the bone. Growth plates are areas of active growth located near the end of the bone. Although the fracture was repaired, it was unclear how severely the injury would affect him and the leg’s growth in the future, officials said.

“Anesthesia and surgery in giraffe are the most challenging things for a zoo veterinarian. A three-legged giraffe would never survive in the wild. In doing the surgery, we pushed modern animal medicine and zoo biology to its absolute limit,” said Dr. Tom deMaar. Lalo surpassed all expectations and lived to be 12 years old.

Because of his injury, he had been carefully monitored by the Zoo’s veterinary team and his keepers for the last three years, officials said.

According to officials, zookeepers are required to monitor the activity levels, appetite, and general contentment of all the animals at the zoo. With geriatric animals or animals under medical care, these requirements go a bit further to monitor pain response and any changes in behavior or mobility. Animal keepers record this data using a rating system, which is charted over time and evaluated. In Lalo’s case, his scores indicated a six-month trajectory of decline that would only continue to get worse as time went on.

Despite being treated with joint supplements and pain medication to alleviate any discomfort, Lalo’s keepers further verified he was having more bad days than good ones. “Accordingly, the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize him.”

Deputy Director Colette Adams, “Every day he was alive was a miracle. We wanted his last day to be a good one.”