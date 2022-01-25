La Villa police search for escaped suspect

La Villa police are searching for a man who escaped their custody Tuesday afternoon, law enforcement officials confirmed.

The man, 32-year-old Romeo Garza, escaped while La Villa police were attempting to take him into custody at his home Tuesday.

La Villa Police Chief Felix Ramos and a detective both responded to the scene, said Assistant Chief Victor Garcia. The pair responded to a call for a disturbance at Garza’s residence.

But Garcia could offer few other details regarding the incident. Multiple attempts to reach the police chief went unreturned Tuesday.

Garza allegedly had an altercation with his father, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Garcia confirmed that officers returned to the home and took a statement, but that no emergency medical services were called to the scene.

“They did respond back to the residence and a report was taken,” Garcia said.

The assistant chief added that Garcia is wanted on “multiple warrants.”

This is not the first time Garza has escaped from police custody. Edcouch police Sgt. Rogelio Puente confirmed that his agency responded to a request for mutual aid from La Villa police Tuesday.

Puente said that Garcia similarly escaped from Edcouch police custody nearly eight months ago during a late-night traffic stop. In that incident, Garza allegedly assaulted the police officer who had attempted to conduct the traffic stop.

Puente said Garza stands charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer, escape, evading, and resisting arrest in connection with that incident.

Hidalgo County jail records show that Garza has a series of arrests stretching back to 2008, including at least two other charges of evading or resisting arrest.

Most recently, in October 2018, Garza pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second degree felony, court records show.

Garza pleaded guilty to ramming his vehicle into another that was then occupied by a woman.

The incident occurred on July 15, 2018 and intended to cause “imminent bodily injury” to the woman who was inside the second vehicle, according to the charge handed up by a grand jury.

Garza’s escape Tuesday also led La Villa school officials to order a lockdown of their campuses.

Garza remained at large as of press time.