Petition requests Cameron County DA’s help in Melissa Lucio case

A non-profit organization attempting to get a Harlingen woman off death row for killing her toddler daughter in 2007 has reached out to Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz via a petition seeking help.

The group is asking Saenz to rescind the execution warrant he requested on Jan. 13 seeking an April execution date for Melissa Lucio. They also want him to watch the documentary “The State of Texas vs Melissa.”

The petition reads in part “This petition asks Cameron County District Attorney Luis V. Saenz to “Please rescind (withdraw) the execution warrant, and to watch the film, ‘The State of Texas vs. Melissa.’ After you sign the petition, please also call the district attorneys office at 956-544-0849 to POLITELY make the same request. Ask for the District Attorney’s office.”

Judge Gabriela Garza, of the 138th state District Court, on Jan. 14, signed an order setting an April 27 execution date.

The Brownsville Herald has reached out to Saenz and is awaiting comment.

A Cameron County jury in 2008 found Lucio guilty in the beating death of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah. Lucio was sentenced to death for the crime. Regardless, Lucio has denied beating her daughter or causing her death.

Actionnetwork.org organizers are seeking 50,000 signatures on a petition that will be submitted to Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Board of Pardon and Paroles, asking that Abbott grant Lucio clemency.

The group initially sought 25,000 signatures. As of Monday morning, 25,881 individuals have signed the petition.

Lucio appealed her conviction, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit overturned a Texas Court ruling and found that Lucio’s right to a “complete defense” had been violated in her original trial, the petition states.

In Feb. 2021, the same court nullified the decision upon a rehearing and reinstated Lucio’s death sentence. The U.S. Supreme Court in Oct. 2021 declined to hear Lucio’s case.