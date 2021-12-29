Brownsville ISD to hold COVID-19 testing beginning Monday

As Brownsville ISD employees and students prepare to return to the classrooms next week, the school district has already scheduled COVID-19 testing for both groups.

The COVID-19 testing will begin on Monday, Jan. 3, at all Brownsville Independent School District campuses in the nurse’s office. The testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Parental consent is needed if the student is under the age 0f 18.

BISD will also host a testing site at its Wellness Gym, located at 708 Palm Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 7.

District employees are scheduled to return to campuses on Jan. 3. Students will return to classrooms on Jan. 5.

More information on BISD’s testing can be found at www.bisd.us or on its social media pages. Further updates will be provided on both platforms.