DA to seek death penalty in South Padre Island triple homicide

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office has filed a notice that it will seek the death penalty against a Keren, Texas man accused in a triple homicide that occurred on South Padre Island in August.

Yordi Barthelemy, 24, the accused, will stand trial on a capital murder charge in May

The DA’s Office on Monday filed the notice with the 357th state District Court in Cameron County. Cameron Country District Attorney Luis V. Saenz on Tuesday said he had no comment on the development.

Barthelemy was arraigned Dec. 10 before 357th state District Court Judge Magallanes on one count of capital murder and pleaded not guilty to the charge, Cameron County court documents reflect.

A Cameron County grand jury on Oct. 20 indicted Barthelemy on the capital murder charge stating he caused the deaths of Sandra Napoles, Zulema Hernandez-Napoles and Odalys Hernandez by shooting them with a firearm.

The shooting happened on Aug. 7, at the Sunchase Condominiums located at the 1004 Padre Blvd., on South Padre Island. South Padre Island police were dispatched to the area in reference to a disturbance with either a gun or knife, a SPI police report states.

When SPI police arrived at the scene, they found the women dead.

Napoles and Odalys Hernandez were from Katy, Texas. Hernandez-Napoles was from Kerens. The women are believed to be from the same family, police said.

Police said Barthelemy fled the scene, but was later found in Port Isabel. Police say he notified police of his location while attempting to turn himself in.

Barthelemy’s trial is scheduled for May 2, 2022. He remains jailed at a Cameron County facility on a no bond.