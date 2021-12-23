Video showing adult slapping student prompts Weslaco ISD probe

A video showing a student slapped by an adult at a school in Weslaco surfaced on social media Thursday and prompted action.

The video was shared online and appeared on several platforms, including the Twitter account of Justice RGV.

A young masked boy in a black sweater is seen in the video sitting with his arms across his chest as he is asked repeatedly what he is doing. A woman approaches him, grabs his face with both hands, yanking off the mask in the process before slapping his left cheek. The boy lifted his crossed arms over his face defensively.

Two other people kept asking him what he was doing as the woman who slapped him walked away.

District representatives said they’ve taken action.

A spokesperson for the district shared the statement with The Monitor at 10 p.m. Thursday evening.

“The safety and well-being of every student in Weslaco ISD is our greatest priority. An incident at a school involving an employee and a student was reported,” the statement read. “The school district conducted an internal investigation, resulting in the employee’s immediate termination. The school district contacted and reported the incident to the appropriate agencies. Weslaco ISD will continue to cooperate with all agencies as required.”