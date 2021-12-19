McAllen tax office open during holidays as property tax deadline nears

McAllen property taxpayers should take note that the deadline to pay their 2021 property taxes is Monday, Jan. 31, and have plenty of options to pay before the deadline in order to avoid penalties and late fees.

Payments can be made online, by mail or in person.

To make things easier for taxpayers, the city of McAllen Tax Office, located at the McAllen Development Center at 311 N. 15th St., will be open during regular operating hours during the holidays.

The center will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 20 through Dec. 22 and then work will resume the following week on Dec. 27 through Dec. 30 with the same hours of operation.

The tax office will then open Monday through Friday with the same hours of operation leading to the Jan. 31 deadline.

The city is also reminding taxpayers that failure to receive a tax statement, which was mailed out on Nov. 1, doesn’t affect the validity of the tax, penalty or interest.

If a property owner has not received a statement, they can call the McAllen Tax Office at (956) 681-1330 or go online to view a copy of their tax statement.

Taxpayers are encouraged to avoid waiting in line by taking advantage of the drop box located inside the development center. They may also use the tax drop box located on the south side of the center, facing Cedar Avenue, after regular business hours.

Any payments dropped after business hours are processed with the previous day’s date.

Remember to place all payments in a sealed envelope.

Accepted forms of payment include check, cash, money order or credit or debit card.

Note that payments made via credit, debit card or electronic check are subject to an additional fee.

To mail payments, send them to the City of McAllen Tax Department, P.O. Box 220, McAllen TX 78505-0220. Payments made with U.S. Postal Service postmarks on or before Feb. 1 are considered timely.

Taxpayers can visit www.mcallen.net/departments/tax.