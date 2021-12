The Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees and Superintendent of Schools René Gutiérrez invite the community to the annual BISD Holiday Tamalada at 5 p.m. today at the Central Administration Building Cafeteria, 708 Palm Blvd.

“We are inviting the community to join us for our annual community Holiday Tamalada,” Gutiérrez said. “This is open to the public and we want to share the good cheer and spirt this holiday season.”s