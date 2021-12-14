Church to host free toy giveaway

What better way to put a smile on a child’s face this holiday day than by giving them a toy?

This is what Templo La Hermosa will do on Saturday as church members will hand out toys and other goodies to those in need from 1 to 6 p.m. – as long as supplies last – in the parking lot of the Darling Mouser Funeral Home, located at 945 Palm Blvd.

Steve and Becky Maldonado, both church members, have been hosting the toy giveaway for the last several years and will do the same thing this year.

In previous years, Steve Maldonado would dress up as Santa Claus and walk up and down the street spreading holiday cheer, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year the church held a drive thru event at Darling Mouser.

This year’s event will also be a drive-thru one because of the ongoing pandemic.

“We are going to have a drive-thru, meet Santa Claus. Templo Hermosa is going to be helping me out and we are going to be out there handing out gifts and some baskets,” Maldonado said.

There will also be Christmas music to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

The church handed out 345 gifts last year. They hope to give out the same number of if not more on Saturday.

Maldonado said he holds the event every year for the children. He recalled last year’s event where a little boy pulled a dollar bill out of his pocket and asked that Maldonado please return again this year.

“And with the dollar he said ‘I want to give this to a toy but I want you to be back,’ that right there” is why I do this, Steve Maldonado said. “I told him I’ll be back mijo, I’ll be back.”

“I’m a big hearted person. God gave me that and I pass it down to them,” he said.