90-year-old Edinburg resident ID’d as victim in deadly crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man who died in a crash in Linn on Monday morning as a 90-year-old Edinburg resident.
The deceased is Eldon Olney Libby, DPS said in a news release.
DPS says he died after failing to yield at the intersection of Lazy Palms and Floral Road, which is where he hit a green Freightliner towing a dump trailer.
Libby was driving a gold Saturn passenger car.
His passenger, who DPS did not identify, was taken to DHR Health with non life-threatening injuries, DPS said.
The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.
DPS says it is continuing to investigate.