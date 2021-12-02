90-year-old Edinburg resident ID’d as victim in deadly crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified the man who died in a crash in Linn on Monday morning as a 90-year-old Edinburg resident.

The deceased is Eldon Olney Libby, DPS said in a news release.

DPS says he died after failing to yield at the intersection of Lazy Palms and Floral Road, which is where he hit a green Freightliner towing a dump trailer.

Libby was driving a gold Saturn passenger car.

His passenger, who DPS did not identify, was taken to DHR Health with non life-threatening injuries, DPS said.

The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

DPS says it is continuing to investigate.