State to build border wall in Starr County

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced a lease agreement Monday that will allow the state to build a border wall in Starr County.

The lease agreement was signed by Mark A. Havens, deputy commissioner and chief clerk at the General Land Office, on Nov. 19 and by Victor Escalon, Department of Public Safety South Texas regional director, on Nov. 18.

The property is located south of Alto Bonito and west of La Grulla.

“Washington continues to ignore the Biden Administration’s border crisis, leaving Texans no choice but to take matters into our own hands,” Bush said via a news release Monday.

The commissioner held a news conference in Starr County in July to talk about a lawsuit filed by his office over the unfinished border wall in a property stretching 3,099 acres.

At the time, the commissioner said the increase in migrants crossing through the border on the state-owned property leased privately to a farmer, identified as Mr. Wilkins, caused damage to crops and equipment, and revenues collected for the Texas’s Permanent School Fund.

Bush stressed that same interest in Monday’s news release.

“Lease revenue from this land directly benefits the most important asset in Texas — our schoolchildren,” Bush said. “As the border crisis continues to escalate, the lives of Texans are being endangered and we are at serious risk of losing revenue generated from leased lands along the Texas-Mexico border. I thank DPS for their partnership on this critical issue — working together, we will secure our border.”

On June 10, while Gov. Greg Abbott visited Del Río, he announced his plans to create a border wall and barriers.

A week later, the governor signed orders to begin construction. That same day Bush said the construction would receive emergency authorization on state lands.

During Bush’s visit to Starr County in July, he announced the General Land Office would be making its 20,000 state-owned border acres available to his plans.

But, so far, only border fencing, mainly in Del Río, has been constructed. The fencing delineates private properties that, if trespassed, can lead to state trespassing charges. Thousands of migrants who crossed through the area were charged and arrested, a strategy devised by the governor.

The lease agreement signed Nov. 18 and 19 does not specify a time when construction will begin.

However, it does state, “User and user’s employees, contractors and agents shall have the right to use the premises to erect, maintain, operate, inspect, and repair temporary border fencing and for no other purpose.”