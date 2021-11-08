Frontage from Cage to Sugar in Pharr closed due to interchange work

Work on the I-69C Interchange Project continues to create road closures in Pharr and McAllen, with more expected throughout the week, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The westbound I-2 frontage road from Veterans Road to Cage Boulevard in Pharr will be closed nightly from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. until Saturday.

Crews will be working on structures in the area and detour signs will be in place to direct motorists.

From 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday, the I-2 westbound frontage road will be closed from Cage Boulevard to Sugar Road in Pharr. The closure is necessary to provide a safe work zone for crews working on structures in the area.

Access to local businesses will be provided at I-2 and Sugar Road. Detour signs will be in place to direct traffic.

The McColl Road underpass at I-2 will also be closed nightly in McAllen from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday. Crews will be working on bridge widening operations.

Traffic will be detoured to Jackson Avenue or Second Street.

From 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Saturday, the right lane on I-2 westbound will be closed between Cage Boulevard and Sugar Road in Pharr.

Traffic will intermittently be slowed during this closure to help provide a safe work zone as crews will be working on structures in the area.

The right lane on I-2 westbound will be closed between Ash Road and Aster Road in Pharr through Sunday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.