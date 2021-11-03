After a one year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Southmost Veterans Day Parade is scheduled for Saturday honoring all veterans who fought in the various wars.

The parade starts at 2 p.m. and will begin at Trevino’s Funeral Home, located at 1955 Southmost Blvd., and will end at the H-E-B, located at 2950 Southmost Blvd., said Pablo Villarreal Jr., a Vietnam veteran and parade organizer.

As of Tuesday, 56 groups had signed up to participate in the parade which has been going on for several years.

“I know some of the elementary schools are going to show up with dancers who will perform during the parade,” he said.

The ROTCs from the various Brownsville Independent School District campuses will participate in the parade, as well as the Porter High School band. Several middle school bands are also expected to participate in the parade, Villarreal said.

Those attending the parade are encouraged to dress in red, white and blue as a way to honor the male and female service members who have served or continue to serve in the military.

Villarreal said it feels good to be able to put on the parade this year to honor the veterans.

“It feels great to have the parade to honor the veterans because we could not do that last year,” he said.

The Southmost Veterans Day Parade Committee meets at 6 p.m. the last Tuesday of every month at the American Legion Hall, located at 615 Billy Mitchell Blvd.

Anyone interested in joining the group is invited to attend the meeting, Villarreal said. “We would like to get some new blood because we are getting up in age.” The group extends a special invitation to female veterans to join the committee.

