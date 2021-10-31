Mission man charged with attempted murder in ex-girlfriend’s shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and faces an attempted murder charge related to a shooting Friday evening that left a 19-year-old woman in critical condition, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

Sheriff’s investigators identified Juan Jose Trevino, 20, as the suspect and arrested him over the weekend. Precinct 5, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Jason Pena arraigned Trevino Sunday on the second-degree felony charge and set his bond at $1 million.

Deputies responded to El Paraiso Drive-Thru in the Mission area around 7:59 p.m. Friday in reference to a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, deputies located the 19-year-old victim, who on Friday was identified as an 18-year-old, and began providing emergency medical care.

Shortly after, the victim was airlifted and transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

At the scene, witnesses provided investigators a description of the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Before shots were fired, witnesses said the suspect was involved in a verbal altercation with another woman, and then drove away while discharging a firearm in the direction of several people at the store.

Investigators identified Trevino as the suspect, alleging he drove to the store to confront and assault his ex-girlfriend, who was also working at the location.

Trevino was taken into custody without incident and admitted to an investigator to discharging his handgun at a group of people standing outside El Paraiso Drive-Thru, according to a sheriff’s news release issued on Facebook.

Those with information about the incident are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114. To remain anonymous, call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at (956) 668-8477 (TIPS), or through the P3 TIPS app.