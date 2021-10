The City of Brownsville’s Office of the City Secretary will be closed Tuesday for in-service training.

Normal hours of operation will resume on Wednesday.

Residents are encouraged to apply for birth or death records online through their online portal, VitalChek, or by calling a toll-free number.

To apply online by smartphone, tablet, or computer go to:

>>vitalchek.com/vital-records/texas/city-of-brownsville

To apply through the toll-free number call:

>>(855) 833-5127