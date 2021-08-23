11‌ ‌die‌ ‌due‌ ‌to‌ ‌COVID-19‌ ‌in‌ ‌Hidalgo‌ ‌County‌ ‌as‌ ‌hospitalizations‌ ‌near‌ ‌500‌

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County confirmed 11 new deaths related to COVID-19 Monday along with 219 more cases of the virus.

The county reported 32 new cases of the virus among local students and three among school staff. Individuals under the age of 20 account for 43% of Monday’s cases.

Of those 219 cases, 112 were reported as confirmed and 107 as probable, bringing the county to a total of 105,727 cases, of which 65,249 are confirmed, 38,207 probable and 2,271 suspected.

The 11 deaths Monday bring the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 3,040.

They include seven men and four women, hailing from Alamo, Donna, Edinburg, McAllen, Pharr, Weslaco and undisclosed locations.

The county also reported 498 people in area hospitals with the virus, 47 of whom are pediatric patients. Intensive care unit facilities are treating 117 of those patients, including five of the pediatric ones.