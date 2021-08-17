Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigating shots fired at new courthouse

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the new courthouse Tuesday morning after construction workers reported that more than 10 bullets struck windows.

Sheriff J.E. “Eddie” Guerra said on Twitter that the damage is on the east side of the building and said the investigation is ongoing.

(Read: Almost in session: Courthouse construction nears completion with public access set for 2022)

The damage appears to impact a few windows, with cracks visible on several of them.

There is no crime scene tape in the public roadways in the area and traffic is flowing smoothly.

The sheriff’s office has not said when investigators think the shooting occurred.

Construction on the new seven-story, 337,000 square-foot-project, of which 330,000 square-feet are the actual courthouse, began in January, 2019.

The building is scheduled to be open to the public in early 2022.