Brownsville Police have identified the man found dead on the side of a street as 39-year-old Jose Villarreal Jr.

Police were called to the intersection of Florence and Father Mestas Drive, which is a block away from La Galaxia and La Lomita Park and near Military Highway.

A residents called police after finding the bloody body around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Investigators say the autopsy report is pending for later today. They’ve released no motive in the case.