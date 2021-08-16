Crash results in driver’s arrest on alcohol charge in Brownsville

Police allege a driver was impaired when he was involved in a non-fatal accident overnight in Brownsville.

The Brownsville Police Department responded to a crash on East Price Road and US Highway 77 Southbound Frontage at approximately 12:05 a.m. Monday morning.

According to police, the responding officer noticed that a white Toyota Tundra had struck a Gray Dodge Ram’s back end with its front end.

The driver of the Dodge Ram suffered a non-life-threatening injury and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention, police said.

However, the driver of the Tundra — identified by police as 52-year-old Juan Manuel Saucedo — was then observed by police. After their investigation, the officer determined that “Saucedo did not have the mental and physical faculties to operate a motor vehicle due to the introduction of alcohol into his body,” police said Monday in a press release.

Saucedo was arrested and charged with intoxication assault, a third-degree felony, police said.