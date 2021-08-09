Alton city officials select new fire chief

The city of Alton announced the appointment of a new fire chief Monday following the resignation of the previous chief earlier this year.

John J. Salinas will be assuming the role of Alton fire chief and is set to be sworn into the role Tuesday, according to a news release city officials issued.

Until recently, Salinas served as the assistant fire chief for the city of Palmview. He also previously served with the cities of Alamo and San Juan.

City officials added that Salinas holds a certificate in fire science from Texas State Technical College in Harlingen.

In taking the position, Salinas replaces former Fire Chief Javier Garcia, who resigned earlier this year for unspecified reasons, according to Alton Police Chief Jonathan B. Flores who is also the director of public safety for the city.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Alton City Hall, 509 S. Alton Blvd.