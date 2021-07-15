JCPenney announces grand reopening at La Plaza Mall

After its demolition in July 2020 due to damage from Hurricane Hanna, JCPenney announced Thursday it will be reopening its location at La Plaza Mall in McAllen this September.

The store suffered severe roofing and water damage, which caused the ceiling to collapse during the Category 1 hurricane last year.

Now rebuilt from the ground up, JCPenney is in need of new hires.

The department store has a long history in McAllen since first opening its doors in 1976.

“Honoring this history and JCPenney’s commitment to the McAllen community, rebuilding and reopening the store will provide countless jobs, economic benefits, and philanthropic opportunities,” Chris Saldaña, senior manager of corporate communications, wrote in a news release. “We look forward to welcoming back our loyal South Texas and international customers in September.”

The store is in the process of putting together the finishing touches and has invited members of the news media to take a sneak peek of the facility Wednesday, before the upcoming grand reopening.

Until then, the store will not disclose any additional information, Saldaña said Thursday.