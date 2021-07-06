Estero Llano Grande unveils schedule for July programs

Estero Llano Grande State Park in Weslaco announced its summer programs slated for the month, including nature walks and tours.

Every Friday the park will hold a Butterfly and Dragonfly Walk from 10:30 to 11:45 a.m.

Walks on Saturdays will run longer than the former with their bird walk from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

On Sundays, the park will hold a Tram Tour running from 2 to 4 p.m.

Space for tram tours is limited so Estero Llano requires visitors to pre-register in order to participate.

Two special night hikes titled New Moon Hike and National Moth Week Hike will be held on Friday and July 23, respectively, and will start at 8 p.m.

Face masks are strongly encouraged if visitors plan on attending any of these programs.

For additional information on the programs, night hikes and tram tour registration, Estero Llano Grande can be reached at (956) 565-3919.

The programs are subject to change without notice.