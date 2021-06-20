De los Santos and Cardenas winners in runoff, grab commission seats

Brownsville will have two new city commissioners on the commission that have never held public office before, unofficial election results indicate.

In Saturday’s municipal runoff election, voters in District 3 chose Roy de los Santos over Jessica Puente-Bradshaw, while voters in District 4 selected Pedro Cardenas over incumbent Ben Neece.

Because none of the candidates in both races received 50% plus one vote in the May municipal election, a runoff race was forced.

District 3

In the District 3 race De los Santos received 894 votes to Puente-Bradshaw’s 753, unofficial votes indicated.

De los Santos said during a previous interview he wants to thank all who supported and believed in his campaign and what they stand for. He said a commission seat is not a requirement to continue to serve or to make a difference.

“Fighting for higher standards for transparency, accountability, communication with our citizens and ethics. Including a full financial disclosure requirement for anyone serving on a board where they apply the law to citizen’s rights, or where they control large amounts of public monies,” he said.

De los Santos is a board member of Sombrero Festival, Camille Playhouse, Texas Southmost College Foundation, Mitte Foundation in Austin, Board of Adjustments for the City and the LGBTQ Task Force. He earlier said his top priority would be to audit a lot of what has been done already such as the permitting process. He would also like to improve customer service at Brownsville Public Utilities Board and focus on 546-HELP.

Puente-Bradshaw wanted to focus on the beautification of the city as well as local improvements such as street maintenance, more recycling centers and better accessibility to the public parks for people with special needs.

District 4

In the District 4 race newcomer Pedro Cardenas received 1,045 votes to incumbent Ben Neece’s 498.

“It brings me great joy to have felt the love and support from all my family, friends and new friends which where created throughout this campaign,” Cardenas wrote on social media.

“With Election Day nearing its end I would like to thank each and every one of you that voted or asked for a vote on my behalf. No matter the results, I will always be grateful. I would like to thank my team and my team behind the scenes, you all know who you are and I appreciate you all!”

Cardenas, a businessman, said he plans to get a number of things done such as a plan to assist small businesses and making sure the city has low-cost and reliable services for water, streets, power and public safety.

In a previous interview with The Brownsville Herald, Neece said it has been an honor and a privilege serving the community of Brownsville 32 years as a municipal judge and four as a commissioner.

Neece said he sought reelection because he wanted to continue the work he did in his first term such as continuing the momentum on downtown development and do more on the economic development front.