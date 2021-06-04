Hidalgo County reports two COVID-related deaths

Hidalgo County reported two COVID-19 related deaths and 65 positive cases of the virus on Friday morning.

The two deaths include a McAllen man in his 70s and a Mercedes man in his 50s, raising the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 2,885.

Hidalgo County’s new COVID-19 cases include 45 confirmed and 20 probable.

The 65 new cases raise the county’s total positive cases to 91,718, of which 60,027 are confirmed cases, 29,569 are probable and 2,122 are suspect.

The majority of cases reported Friday were those of people 19 and under, with a total of 28 cases. Young adults in their 20s were the next-highest group reported Friday, with a total of 13 cases. Adults in their 50s trailed behind with 8 cases.

As of Friday morning , there were 86 people in county hospitals with the virus, and 30 in intensive care units. The county also reported 75 people were released from isolation Friday, raising that total to 88,185.

There are 648 net active cases in the county.

As of Friday morning, Hidalgo County has administered 515,210 COVID-19 tests, and 422,705 of those tests were negative.