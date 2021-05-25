3 more Hidalgo County residents die due to COVID-19; 162 more test positive

Three more Hidalgo County residents died from COVID-19 related complications, the county reported Tuesday, and 162 residents tested positive.

A Donna man in his 40s, and two women over 70 from Mission and Pharr were reported as recently deceased due to COVID-19.

Their deaths raise the total number of COVID-19 fatalities in the county to 2,870 since the start of the pandemic.

Of the 162 new cases, 74 are confirmed, 59 are probable, and 29 are suspected.

This brings the total number of cases in Hidalgo County to 90,959 cases. Of those, 59,630 were confirmed cases, 29,337 were probable, and 1,992 were suspected cases.

Currently, there are 752 active cases.

Additionally, the county reported 96 people were hospitalized due to COVID-19 and, of those, 29 patients were being treated in an intensive care unit.