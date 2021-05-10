Hidalgo County reports three new COVID-19 deaths, 103 more cases

EDINBURG — Hidalgo County reported three new deaths tied to COVID-19 along with 103 additional cases of the virus Monday.

Out of the new cases, 22 were reported as confirmed, 55 as probable and 26 as suspect, bringing the total for the county to 89,426 cases, 58,800 of which are confirmed, 28,917 probable and 1,709 suspect.

Monday’s fatalities included a woman in her 60s from McAllen and two men in their 50s, one from Pharr and one from an undisclosed location.

The number of patients in Hidalgo County hospitals with the coronavirus stood at 113 Monday, 37 of whom are in intensive care units.