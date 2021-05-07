Local NewsMediaPhotoThe Brownsville Herald Photo Gallery: Brownsville woman to compete in national bodybuilding championship By Denise Cathey - The Brownsville Herald - May 7, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Since February, Angelita Iracheta has been preparing to compete at the NPC Junior USA Championship in Charleston, South Carolina, on May 14. Read the full story here. Angelita Iracheta looks over her workout plan for the day after stretching March 30 at TruFit Athletic Club. Iracheta’s workout plans are prepared for her by her coach, Jorge “JoJo” Gonzalez Jr. in San Antonio depending on how her body performs.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Bodybuilder Angelita Iracheta moves down into a squat as she prepares to lift 135 pounds during her morning training at TruFit Athletic Club.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Bodybuilder Angelita Iracheta takes a minute to rest March 30 during her morning workout at TruFit Athletic Club.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Angelita Iracheta lifts weights March 30 during her day for arm workouts at Trufit Athletic Club.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Bodybuilder Angelita Iracheta does a quick run through of her competition routine March 31 in one of the group excercise rooms at Crunch Fitness North.(Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Bodybuilder Angelita Iracheta takes a break from working through her competition posing March 31 in one of the group excercise rooms at Crunch Fitness North. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald) Bodybuilder Angelita Iracheta holds one of her competition poses March 31 at Crunch Fitness North. Iracheta has been training for over three months to win the upcoming national bodybuilding competition, the NPC Junior USA Championship, with the possibility of being both the youngest and the second woman ever in the Rio Grande Valley to attain the pro level. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)