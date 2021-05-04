1 virus death in Hidalgo Co., more than 100 new cases

Another death linked to COVID-19 was confirmed in Hidalgo County on Tuesday, along with 107 new cases of the virus.

The death was that of a McAllen woman in her 70s, according to a county news release.

The death toll now stands at 2,826, and the total cases at 88,830.

Of the new cases, 77 are confirmed, 25 probable and five more suspected.

Also on Tuesday, 140 people were reported to have been released from isolation due to COVID-19, leaving the total active cases in the county at 1,356. A total of 84,648 people have recovered from the virus in the county.

There currently are 126 people fighting the disease in local hospitals, of which 45 are in intensive care units.