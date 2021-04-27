Brownsville teen admits to possessing child porn

An 18-year-old Brownsville man appeared in federal court on Tuesday where he admitted to possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography. One of them was of an eight-year-old girl living in Panama.

Irbenis Mederos Jr. pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a press release.

On Sep. 28, 2020, authorities discovered the sexual exploitation of a minor child via social media. It was determined she was an eight-year-old U.S. citizen residing in Panama, the press release stated..

Authorities said the investigation led to an IP address in Brownsville belonging to Mederos. Law enforcement conducted a search at his residence and seized a cellphone. Forensic analysis resulted in the discovery of 1,229 images and 110 videos of child pornography, approximately 55 of which were of the minor female in Panama, the press release stated. Several others also depicted child pornography involving infants and toddlers.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. accepted the plea and set sentencing for Aug. 2. At that time, Mederos faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

He has been and will remain in custody pending sentencing.

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Panama conducted the investigation along with HSI-Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Investigation Task Force.