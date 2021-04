McALLEN — South Texas Vocational Tech (STVT) will hold a first-dose vaccine clinic at their campus here.

Six-hundred doses of the Moderna vaccine will be distributed Friday to members of the community.

Vaccinated and trained STVT students will be administering the shots from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the school’s McAllen campus, 1800 South Main St., Suite 500.

No pre-registration is required.

For more information, call (956) 631-1107.