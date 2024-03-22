IMAS, McAllen partner for free World Water Day event Saturday

Only have a minute? Listen instead Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

McAllen Public Utility and the International Museum of Art & Science invite the community to celebrate World Water Day from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, at IMAS, 1900 W. Nolana Ave. in McAllen.

Attendees will learn more about water, our precious resource, through hands-on learning demonstrations, presentations, and more.

The annual event is a collaboration effort between both organizations to honor World Water Day, which takes place internationally on March 22. World Water Day is an annual United Nations Observance focusing on the importance of freshwater.

The purpose of the United Nation’s World Water Day is to raise awareness of people who live without access to safe water and dedicated to ensuring no one is left behind and to make water a catalyst for a more peaceful world.

Planned lectures include “Natural Expressions: Collected Landscapes from the IMAS Vault” at 11:30 a.m. which will celebrate visual artists who observed the natural scenes and creatively recorded what they saw.

Explore the beauty of those vivid scenes and learn more about these works of art with guest curator Mary Nettie Rodriguez in this intimate gallery talk about about watercolor; “Gallery Talk with Mary Nettie Rodriguez at IMAS” at noon will evaluate coastal water quality in the northern Gulf of Mexico with UTRGV Assistant Professor Dr. Jongsun Kim; and “Photocatalytic Removal of Emerging Contaminants in Reclaimed Water” at 12:30 p.m. with UTRGV Assistant Professor of Practice Dr. Myung Hwangbo.

Admission is free to the public courtesy of McAllen Public Utility.