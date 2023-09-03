18-year-old accused of driving drunk in Edinburg crash with ‘serious injuries’

Only have a minute? Listen instead

Three women who sustained “serious injuries” are in the hospital after an Edinburg man suspected of driving drunk ran a red light after a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop early Sunday morning, police say.

Edinburg police arrested Pablo De Leon, 18, in connection with the crash.

A police officer noticed a “reckless” black GMC in the area of Jackson Road and Freddy Gonzalez Drive at around 4:14 a.m. Sunday, according to a city news release.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, which led to the GMC evading police past a red light at the intersection of University Drive and Jackson Road, authorities said.

The driver, later identified as De Leon, crashed into a white Nissan Rogue occupied by three women. The release states that the women sustained serious injuries and were transported to DHR Health in Edinburg.

Moreover, Edinburg police applied for a blood search warrant and obtained a blood specimen in suspicion of De Leon being intoxicated.

Edinburg police are continuing to investigate.