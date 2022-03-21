Edinburg CISD, UTRGV to talk collegiate high school partnership

Leadership from Edinburg CISD and the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley will meet Wednesday to discuss partnering to develop a collegiate high school.

That partnership will require both entities to sign a memorandum of understanding, a step a news release from the district says will happen.

UTRGV President Guy Bailey is expected to attend the meeting.

A news release describes the partnership as “historic.”

“A press conference will be held immediately following the Special Called Board meeting Wednesday to further discuss what this means for Edinburg CISD and the educational opportunities it will create for students, staff, parents and the community,” the release stated.