COVID hospitalizations still dropping in Hidalgo County, but 7 more die

Although there were seven more deaths and 92 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Hidalgo County on Wednesday, hospitalizations continue to decline with local health officials recording the fourth-straight day of decreasing activity.

There were 66 people with COVID-19 in local hospitals as of Wednesday, according to a county news release. Of the 66, two are pediatric patients and one of them is in an intensive care unit.

The number of hospitalizations is one less than the 67 reported Tuesday and 13 less than the 79 on Monday. Hospitalizations have been on the decline for several weeks, and more recently fell under 100 on Thursday, specifically to 91.

Of those who died due to COVID-19, four of them were over 70 and hailed from Donna, McAllen, Mercedes and Mission. There were also Edinburg and San Juan residents in their 30s who died as a result of the coronavirus, and a Pharr resident in her 60s. Five of the seven who died were not vaccinated.

Their deaths raise the COVID toll to 3,861 in the county.

The 92 new cases raised the overall tally to 194,884 since the start of the pandemic.

Hidalgo County also reported that COVID-19 tests have passed the 1 million mark in the area.

Cameron County reported 10 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and four more deaths — three of whom were in their 70s and one in their 50s, all from Brownsville.

The death toll in Cameron County now stands at 2,219.