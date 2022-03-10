Ground was broken March 4 on what’s being called a “starter home community” in Edinburg that is expected to contribute as much as $50 million in tax revenue for the city.

Rhodes Enterprises, which has in recent months launched both subdivision and retail projects in the Weslaco, Pharr, San Juan and McAllen areas, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the Edinburg development, called Rogers Coves.

Rogers Coves will feature 188 property lots available for the construction of new homes, located off of North Expressway 281. This allows for easy access to the Trenton Crossing Shopping Center, the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, the Boys & Girls Club of Edinburg RGV and IDEA Edinburg Public School.

Rhodes Enterprises President and CEO Nick Rhodes praised the project in a news release for its “commitment to making a difference in the Rio Grande Valley by building high quality and efficient homes, and communities that we can all be proud of.”

The release went on to state that Rogers Coves is benefiting from the Rhodes Enterprises company, Esperanza Homes by utilizing its floor plans available in Tuscan, traditional, farmhouse and contemporary elevations. The cost of the floor plans start on the high end of $100,000.

Each of the homes are also outfitted for energy efficiency and the latest smart-home technology.

“Our core purpose is to enhance the lives of our customers,” Rhodes said in the release

According to the release, Rogers Coves is scheduled to be available to the public by May.

For more information about the community, call or text Esperanza Homes at (956) 275-8069.