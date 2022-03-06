Starr County man who thought he heard javelinas shoots possible smuggler

The Starr County Sheriff’s Office says a 42-year-old man shot another man he saw loading bundles into an SUV outside of his residence Saturday.

The sheriff’s office said via Facebook that deputies responded to a call of shots fired at 10:48 p.m. in the area of Garceno.

On arrival, deputies met with the man who said he heard noises outside of his residence and, thinking it was from javelinas, he stepped outside with his rifle, the department said.

That’s when he noticed an SUV being loaded with bundles by several individuals, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The driver of the SUV then accelerated towards him, ramming his gate,” authorities stated. “In (fear) for his life, he then discharged his weapon towards the vehicle.”

The sheriff’s office says he called 9-1-1 following the shooting.

“(A) short time after Starr County Deputies were advised that a (41-year-old) male individual had been dropped off at the Starr County Hospital with (gunshot) wounds to the chest and arm. He was air lifted to a McAllen hospital and listed in critical but stable condition,” authorities further stated.

Sheriff’s authorities said they are withholding the name of the individuals involved as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at (956) 487-5571.