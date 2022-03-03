Mexican national pleads guilty to immigrant smuggling

An 18-year-old Mexican man illegally residing in Brownsville has entered a plea of guilty to transporting undocumented immigrant within the United States, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas said in a media release.

Christopher Rodriguez-Martinez entered his guilty plea Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Ronald G. Morgan.

On Dec. 7, 2021, authorities observed Rodriguez-Martinez and Guillermo Villasenor-Sanchez in a silver vehicle near the Los Fresnos canal, officials said. Soon after, they saw six individuals run from the canal and get into the vehicle, the release states.

Rodriguez-Martinez was the driver and fled the area at a high rate of speed, officials said. As law enforcement approached the vehicle, Rodriguez-Martinez lost control and made impact with the Border Patrol unit, officials said.

After the crash, the occupants of the vehicle attempted to run away, officials said. Authorities soon apprehended them, the release states.

Upon the arrests, authorities located a total of $30,000 in cash along with several cell phones in the vehicle.

Villasenor-Sanchez, 31, Matamoros, Mexico, had previously pleaded guilty and is set for sentencing May 4. Rodriguez-Martinez is set to be sentenced May 25.

At that time, each face up to 10 years in federal prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.

Both remain in custody pending their hearings.