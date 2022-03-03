Filmmaker to be featured at this week’s McAllen’s Art Walk

This week’s McAllen’s Art Walk will feature filmmaker C. Díaz, which will showcase a new film and multimedia experience that focuses on landscapes and geographical memory.

Every first Friday of the month from September to May, the city of McAllen holds the Art Walk, a family-friendly event on Main Street. Several art galleries, restaurants and shops are open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to visit the McAllen Creative Incubator to meet its tenants and enjoy the exhibitions on display.

Through Art Walk, “McAllen paves the way for artists to express their artistic passion, increase interest in the arts, and promote awareness in appreciation of all art and culture,” the incubator website says.

This week, Díaz, who prefers a gender-neutral pronoun, will host an opening reception for their work, which will be exhibited at the incubator until March 25.

The opening reception will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Dubbed “Collapsed Timelines in Felicitous Space,” the multimedia show will focus on California landscapes and geographical memory.

Díaz will also showcase their latest film: “Sacred Spaces: The Arroyo Seco.” The film will be available to view in the gallery alongside another work called “Compressed Time,” which consists of diary video entries from their time living in California from 2014-2020.

Another film piece called “Frente a Frente,” which is a dual 16mm projection performance created in 2016 and shot in Death Valley, will also be shown.

There will be two viewings at 7:20 p.m. and 9:40 p.m. Friday.

“These varied forms of landscape meditations comment on the physical and psychic impressions left within our bodies and memory,” Díaz said about the work.

For those who can’t make it Friday, the show will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday until March 25.

Díaz was one of four artists behind MIRAAA Media Festival, which sought to uplift RGV artists using various media forms to show different perspectives of life in the border region. They are also one of the founding members of ENTRE, an artist-run community film center and regional archive.

Others hosted at the Incubator for this year’s Art Walk include the Sharyland High School Art Department, Black Honey Coffee and Bakery, musical performances by Wavephiles and Sadie Lemon, a performance by RGV Aerial and a vendor art expo organized by Princess Chavez, to name a few.