Hidalgo County COVID deaths cross 3,800 mark but hospitalizations dropping

Hidalgo County reported five COVID-19 related deaths and 286 new cases Wednesday morning as hospitalizations continued to decline in the region.

The deaths included two McAllen men, one in his 40s and the other over 70, a Mission woman over 70, and two people from undisclosed locations, a woman in her 50s and a man over 70.

According to the county, four of the five people were not vaccinated. Their deaths raised the county’s total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,809.

The new cases include 237 confirmed, 46 probable and three suspected cases. The county has had a total of 165,531 positive cases, including 101,573 confirmed, 60,784 probable and 3,174 suspected cases.

Twelve new cases among students and four among staff in county schools were also reported Wednesday. There have been a total of 16,476 cases among students and 4,804 among staff since the county began keeping track of COVID activity in schools in August 2021.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 137 people in county hospitals with the virus, including 131 adults and six children. There were also 46 people in intensive care units, all of whom were adults.

There were 171 people released from isolation Wednesday, raising that total to 160,896. There are now 826 net active cases in the county.

Hidalgo County has administered a total of 898,040 COVID-19 tests, and 731,990 have had negative results.

Cameron County reported three COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday evening. The three deaths included a Brownsville woman in her 60s, and two Harlingen men in their 70s and 80s.

Their deaths raised the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Cameron County to ​​2,187.

The county also reported 16 new cases of the virus. The new cases include seven confirmed reports based on PCR testing and nine probable reports based on antigen testing.