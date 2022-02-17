Brownsville woman charged with defacing mural

By
Staff Report
-
(Courtesy: Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez/Facebook)

A 30-year-old Brownsville woman has been arrested by police and charged with defacing a downtown Brownsville mural.

Rebekah Lynn Hinojosa (Courtesy: Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez/Facebook)

Rebekah Lyn Hinojosa is accused of writing graffiti on the BTX mural on East 11th and East Levee Street around 9 p.m. Monday.

The Brownsville Police Department was able to gather surveillance video from surrounding downtown cameras which lead them to Hinojosa, police said.

She was charged with one count of graffiti a Class B Misdemeanor. Her bond was set at $1,500.

According to her Linkedin account, Hinojosa is the Gulf Coast campaign representative for the Sierra Club.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR