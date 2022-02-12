Search underway for man who entered Hidalgo County jail with shotgun

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man armed with a black shotgun who walked into the public information lobby of the Hidalgo Adult Detention Center at 12:14 a.m. Saturday morning.

Investigators say the man was wearing a blue short sleeve cut-off shirt with gray basketball shorts, sandals and what appeared to be an air filtration mask, according to the sheriff’s office.

“The male was seen walking into the jail public information area carrying a black shotgun along with a white plastic (shopping) bag,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook. “The male mumbled (unknown words) to the Corrections Officer and immediately walked out and left the premises in a dark in color 4 door passenger car, possibly a Chevrolet.”

The sheriff’s office said it immediately placed the jail on lockdown and that deputies patrolled and secured the area.

“There were no injuries reported,” the sheriff’s office stated.

There is an active investigation and detectives are reviewing video footage.

Anyone one with information about the case is asked by the sheriff’s office to come forward.

Those with information can call the sheriff’s office at (956) 383-8114.

Tipsters who wish to report anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at (956) 668-TIPS (8477) or through the smartphone application P3 TIPS.