Co-defendant’s trial may determine whether capital murder suspect will face life

A 22-year-old Mission man could face life in prison if convicted of capital murder.

That’s the initial recommendation, though not official, from prosecutors for Alfredo Huerta, and it all hinges on one of his co-defendant’s trials, indicating Huerta may be called to testify for the prosecution.

He is listed on the state’s first amended witness list, court records show.

Huerta is charged along 30-year-old Mission resident Edna Rivera Cantu and 28-year-old Peñitas resident Julio Cesar Deleon over the July 24, 2019, kidnapping and murder of Fernando Garza Jr.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office investigators allege that Deleon and Huerta kidnapped Garza and another man and took them to an orchard in Mission where Garza was shot in the face. The other man was later encountered by Garza’s father with Huerta where Huerta claimed both of them had been kidnapped and escaped.

Authorities allege that Rivera assisted in the kidnapping and knew Garza’s fate.

All three are charged with capital murder and Rivera is also listed, along with Huerta, on the state’s first amended witness list.

Neither Rivera nor Huerta have a trial date, but Deleon is scheduled for trial on March 14.

The investigation resulting in the arrests began on July 27, 2019, the day deputies found Garza’s body in an orchard between Mile 11 and Mile 12 on Iowa road. Huerta was arrested a few days later.

Probable cause affidavits allege Rivera bound Garza and the other man, Luis Domingo Dominguez, by the wrists at her house at 8606 Marivel Ortiz St.

“Edna knew what was going to happen and is the one who bound their wrists together with tape,” the affidavit stated. “(Deleon) and (Huerta) took them to an orchard where (Deleon) shot and killed Fernando.”

That document says Dominguez told investigators that Huerta and Deleon took him to a separate location where the vehicle used was left behind.

Deleon and Rivera also face multiple drug charges because investigators discovered marijuana, methamphetamine and Xanax inside two black duffel bags inside Rivera’s home, according to the probable cause affidavits.

All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges and have remained in the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center since their arrests.