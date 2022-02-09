The judge overseeing the death penalty trial for a man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper is considering a fall trial date.

Victor Alejandro Godinez, 27, who is accused of shooting Trooper Moises Sanchez, 49, on April 6, 2019, appeared in front of state District Judge Letty Lopez Wednesday afternoon via video-conferencing from the Hidalgo County Adult Detention Center.

Lopez asked prosecutors and Godinez’s defense attorney whether they thought a trial date would be possible.

Both parties indicated a fall date was feasible, depending on the coronavirus and whether prosecutors are able to obtain enhanced video evidence.

Sanchez died Aug. 24, 2019, following a surgery in Houston.

Godinez is accused of shooting the trooper following a car crash at the corner of North 10th Street and Freddy Gonzalez in McAllen.

He was charged with capital murder of a peace officer and two counts of attempted capital murder of a peace officer for allegedly shooting at two Edinburg police officers, who were not hit, while they tried to apprehend Godinez after the shooting.

Godinez now faces the death penalty.

In October 2020, Lopez indicated that at least 800 people would have to be summoned for jury duty in the case, creating logistical problems in the age of the pandemic.

The judge indicated Wednesday that by fall, the new courthouse should be open and larger courtrooms should be available for the case.

However, Lopez and Godinez’s attorney, O. Rene Flores, noted the uncertainty of the pandemic.

A solid trial date has not been set.

Godinez, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, remains jailed on a total of $3 million in bonds.

He has previously indicated during court hearings that he understands the pandemic’s impact on his case.