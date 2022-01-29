Authorities say a 29-year-old Weslaco man died early Saturday after attempting to “evade police,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Jose Jaime Villa died after being involved in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at about 1:07 a.m. on Mile 6 West just north of Mile 9 North.

According to DPS, Villa was traveling in a black 2010 Kia Optima when a state trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Old Blanca Road and Mile 10 North Road.

While attempting to evade police, Villa traveled southbound at a high rate of speed into a construction zone where he lost control of his vehicle and struck two mounds of gravel before rolling over and landing on its left side, according to DPS.

Villa succumbed to his injuries at the scene

The agency is investigating the incident.