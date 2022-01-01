Esperanza Homes has announced two new residential subdivisions and the start of Phase Two for another of their developments.

Their newest community will be called Sioux Coves, and located in the Pharr-San Juan area. Sioux Coves will be a starter home community with prices starting at $170,000.

“There has been a great demand in Pharr-San Juan for a starter home community. We have developed a product at Sioux Coves which we believe homebuyers in the area will be excited about and anxious to purchase,” said Shant Samtani, Esperanza Homes’ vice president of sales, stated in a news release.

Esperanza Homes will be building 102 new homes in their new community, including 56 homes as part of the Phase One release. The homes will feature eight different floor plans and four different exterior designs; Traditional, Contemporary, Tuscan and Farmhouse. The homes will range in size from 1,395 square feet. to 3,010 square feet, offering between three to six bedrooms and two to three bathrooms.

“We are very excited to bring our exceptional designed and energy efficient homes to the Pharr – San Juan community,” Esperanza Homes President & CEO Nick Rhodes said in the news release. “Our expansion into Pharr-San Juan is an important next step for our company.”

Esperanza Homes also announced that they will be debuting their newest home development within the Tres Lagos master planned community in McAllen, Aqualina at Tres Lagos.

Aqualina will be the newest community to be built in the Tres Lagos master planned community. The home’s pricing will debut in the $300,000’s. Aqualina will be centered around a man-made lake and a park with a playground area.

The new community will feature eight separate floor plans, and the homes will range between four to five bedrooms, two to five bathrooms, and span from 2,906 square feet to 4,235 square feet. A total of 41 homes are planned for this development.

“Tres Lagos has been the most successful and beautiful master planned community in all of the Rio Grande Valley. We believe the unique look and design of the Aqualina home features will be strongly embraced by new home buyers in Tres Lagos,” Samtani said.

The 41 lots are already on sale. Samtani added that due to the limited number of lots that are available, he expected the 41 lots to sell out quickly.

Esperanza Homes also announced that Phase One of their Cascada community, which is also located in McAllen’s Tres Lagos community, has completely sold out. The company will now be launching Phase Two at Cascada.

Phase Two at Cascada will host 117 lots featuring 11 floor plans to choose from. Prices are starting in the $200,000s. The homes will range between three to six bedrooms, two to four-and-a-half bathrooms, and range from 2,141 square feet to 3,534 square feet.

“Based on how quickly Phase One’s lots at Cascada sold out, we fully expect the lots in Phase Two to sell even quicker. The demand for these homes from buyers is very high. We anticipate Phase Two sales will close out quickly,” Samtani said.

Esperanza Homes CEO took a moment to reflect on the successful year 2021 was for the company and thanked the buyers in the communities they serve as well as his employees.

“2021 has been Esperanza Homes most successful year. We set records in sales and have been so overwhelmed by how new home buyers throughout the Rio Grande Valley have embraced our new home products,” Rhodes said. “We thank all of our customers, our neighbors, and I salute the dedicated employees at Esperanza Homes.”