The City of Brownsville will provide free COVID-19 mobile testing Friday and Saturday at the Brownsville Event Center.

The drive-thru testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on both days, Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez announced on this Facebook page.

The Brownsville Event Center is located off of Paredes Line Road on 1 Event Boulevard.

The testing is being done by Reliable Urgent Care.