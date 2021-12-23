For the 14th year, residents of Brownsville-area nursing homes will receive gifts this holiday season thanks to the generosity of employees at Valley Baptist Medical Center-Brownsville.

On Wednesday, VBMC delivered gifts to about 70 residents at Valley Grande Manor at 901 Wild Rose Lane. Although this marks the second Christmas since 2019 that the gifts had to be dropped off at the main entrance and later distributed by Valley Grande staff, the generosity was nevertheless appreciated and welcomed, said Jennifer Garza, Valley Grande administrator.

“They’ll be so excited and thrilled. Some of them don’t have family here, so this might be the only gift they receive,” said Garza, who was a floor nurse when COVID 19 upended Christmas a year ago and is now the facility administrator.

Activities director Dora Chavez said Valley Grande would host a party for the residents and hand deliver the gifts to those unable to attend.

“It’s a blessing that they’re able to do this for us,” Chavez said.

Marisa Aguilar, chief operating officer at VBMC-Brownsville, said hospital employees donated money to a Senior Santa fund, which provided enough money to purchase gifts for 450 nursing home residents around Brownsville.

Aguilar said that prior to COVID 19 Valley Baptist delivered the gifts to the residents personally in an effort coordinated by the human resources department and assisted by volunteer services.

Human Resources manager Whitney Grajeda said employees from throughout Valley Baptist donated to he fund.

