State suspends Escobares associate municipal judge without pay

A municipal judge from the city of Escobares was suspended by the State Commission of Judicial Conduct as a result of an indictment handed down against her in September.

Lynette Montemayor, the city secretary and an associate municipal judge for Escobares, was suspended without pay this week following after a grand jury indicted her on a charge of false name, false information, and forgery, a third degree felony.

In October, Montemayor was arrested along with her estranged husband, Fire Chief Lauro Ramirez, who was indicted on five counts of forgery.

The charges against the two were related to the alleged forgery of official forms used to show proof of the purchase of a 2001 Chevrolet vehicle, The Monitor previously reported.

Ramirez was accused of providing false information and illegally signing the name of a seller, Sonia T. Diaz, on a Starr County affidavit of fact form. He was also accused of providing false information on an assignment of title for a motor vehicle sold on May 25, and providing false information and illegally signing the name of Diaz on an application for Texas title and/or registration.

Montemayor is accused of falsely attesting to the legitimacy of the forged signature as the notary public on the affidavit of fact form, according to indictment.

Her suspension will remain in effect until the charge against her is dismissed, she is acquitted of the charge, or until the orders commission otherwise.

She is scheduled to appear in court for a pre-trial hearing in the case on Wednesday. A trial is currently set for the end of January.

