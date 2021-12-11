Esperanza Homes and the Weslaco Chamber of Commerce broke ground Tuesday on the city’s newest residential subdivision. The development, Texas Heights, will eventually host 180 new homes. The ceremony marked the launch of phase one of the project, which will include 79 of those homes.

According to company officials, Texas Heights will feature “contemporary, Tuscan, traditional, and farmhouse style exteriors, and these homes will boast open-concept living spaces, next-level energy efficient features, and smart home technology options.”

Esperanza Homes President and CEO Nick Rhodes said houses located in the subdivision will start in the $170s price range.

“Part of our mission is to help the median-income person to buy a home,” Rhodes stated. “In this environment in a lot of the country this is not possible right now, so we’re excited to be able to do that here in the city of Weslaco.”

“Weslaco is growing,” said Daryl Smith of the Weslaco chamber’s Red Coat Ambassadors. “We’re excited to have Esperanza Homes here and growing with Weslaco.”

Sales in the new subdivision are slated to begin August 2022, with the first residents expected to move in by January and February 2023.