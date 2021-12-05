Edinburg police investigating fatal Sunday morning shooting

The Edinburg Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting after officers who responded to a call for shots fired found a man dead in an alleyway.

The shooting happened in the 3800 block of Sarah Evans just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the police department.

“Witnesses told investigators they heard several gunshots and then saw a black car, possibly an older model Chevy Malibu, speeding from the area turning south on MonMack Rd.,” the release said.

The identity of the man who died will be released after his family is notified of his death.

The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call Edinburg police at (956) 289-7700.